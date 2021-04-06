Advertisement

I-25 closed in the Pueblo area Tuesday afternoon for a serious crash

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed both directions of I-25 in the Pueblo area Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted out the following information:

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to alert the public of a major traffic incident.

