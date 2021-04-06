Election day: Tuesday is last chance to vote in city council races

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday marks Election Day for Colorado Springs City Council races, and voter turnout is lagging compared to turnout at this point in the 2019 municipal election.

As of Monday, about 18% of ballots had been returned of the 310,000 registered Colorado Springs voters.

City council is made up of nine members. There is one seat for each of the six city districts, and an additional three council members represent the city as a whole.

“They’re really important because they are the ones who are passing new laws for the city,” said Colorado Springs Election Clerk Sarah Johnson. “They’re probably most known for land-use, so zoning, approving projects across the city; they are the ones who change the zone that needs to go from commercial to residential or vice versa.”

Incumbent council members are running in districts 2, 3, and 4. A total 21 candidates are running among all six districts. Click here to learn more about each candidate by district.

Johnson added, “The one that represents your area of town is what’s on this ballot, and it’s really important you vote for it and know who that person is.”

All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. in order to count. Ballots can be dropped off at the city’s downtown administration building at the corner of Nevada and Colorado. You can also drop your ballot off in one of the 24 drop boxes throughout the city. It is too late to mail your ballot in and have it count toward the vote because officials will not receive it in time.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.