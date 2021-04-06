Advertisement

Election day: Tuesday is last chance to vote in city council races

By Melissa Henry
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tuesday marks Election Day for Colorado Springs City Council races, and voter turnout is lagging compared to turnout at this point in the 2019 municipal election.

As of Monday, about 18% of ballots had been returned of the 310,000 registered Colorado Springs voters.

City council is made up of nine members. There is one seat for each of the six city districts, and an additional three council members represent the city as a whole.

“They’re really important because they are the ones who are passing new laws for the city,” said Colorado Springs Election Clerk Sarah Johnson. “They’re probably most known for land-use, so zoning, approving projects across the city; they are the ones who change the zone that needs to go from commercial to residential or vice versa.”

Incumbent council members are running in districts 2, 3, and 4. A total 21 candidates are running among all six districts. Click here to learn more about each candidate by district.

Johnson added, “The one that represents your area of town is what’s on this ballot, and it’s really important you vote for it and know who that person is.”

All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. in order to count. Ballots can be dropped off at the city’s downtown administration building at the corner of Nevada and Colorado. You can also drop your ballot off in one of the 24 drop boxes throughout the city. It is too late to mail your ballot in and have it count toward the vote because officials will not receive it in time.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cars at the scene of an early morning police shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs...
4 in custody following high-speed chase and police shooting in Colorado Springs; no officers injured
Standoff underway at Springs motel after guest refuses to leave
Murder suspect David Bloom
Man suspected of murdering 2 people in 2 separate Colorado Springs shootings
Fire in Colorado Springs along Barcelona Way 4/5/21.
Crews respond to a garage fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
4/5/21
Crews rescue a worker stuck on a boom truck in Colorado Springs near power lines

Latest News

After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base
Vaccine
Las Animas, Huerfano counties to receive more COVID vaccine doses this week
Extreme Fire Danger Today
Fire weather, rain and even snow all possible today
All aboard! Cog Railway tickets now on sale as reopening date nears