Crews quickly contain brush fire in Trinidad Monday evening

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:05 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to quickly contain a brush fire in Trinidad on Monday.

A representative with the Trinidad Fire Department confirmed the blaze scorched about three acres in a riverbed close to the riverwalk near N. Linden Avenue. No structures were threatened by the fire.

All Things 81082 was the first media outlet to report the fire.

Multiple crews assisted the Trinidad Fire Department including Fisher’s Peak Fire Protection District and the Hoehne Fire Protection District.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It doesn’t not appear to be a criminal act.

1831... Large Brush/Weed/Grass fire... Behind Gasamat near the trailer park... 1500 North Linden on the River Bottom......

Posted by All Things 81082 on Monday, April 5, 2021

