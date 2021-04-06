CPW asks for help locating person shooting deer with blow darts in small Colorado town

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple deer have been injured in a small Colorado town after they were hit by blow darts.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared information about the illegal activity on Monday. They first received a report about the injured animals back on Thursday. Someone reported there were multiple deer with darts sticking out of them in the 100 block of E. Cedar in Walsenburg. The town is just off I-25 between Pueblo and Trinidad.

Wildlife Officer Travis Sauder found three injured deer – an adult doe with a dart through the foreleg, a young doe with a dart in the nose and another young doe with a dart in the right side of the neck, just below the jaw.

“Whoever did this was intentionally inflicting pain and causing these animals to suffer,” Sauder said. “This is illegal harassment of wildlife. It’s something we take very seriously. But we need the public’s help catching whoever is doing this. Someone knows who did this and can make sure they are held accountable for their cruel actions.”

It isn’t clear if it is one person or multiple people behind the attacks.

Convictions could result in fines ranging from $750 to $3,000 and up to 6 months in jail, depending on the charge.

Officer Sauder encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact him directly at 719-989-1027.

