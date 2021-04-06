Colorado Renaissance Festival returning this summer!

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - Dust off your chain mail and take that headdress out of storage -- the Colorado Renaissance Festival is returning this summer!

Organizers broke the news on its social media page Tuesday. The festival was canceled last year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Exciting proclamation from the King! Be sure to follow our page for upcoming announcements as to ticket sales, themed weekends, festival changes and more! Posted by Colorado Renaissance Festival on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

July is proving to be a big month for Colorado, with the MLB All-Star Game also coming to Colorado then.

