All aboard! Cog Railway tickets now on sale as reopening date nears

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After three and a half years of waiting, the countdown to the Pikes Peak Cog’s return is into its final weeks.

And the surest sign the reopening is right on track -- tickets are now for sale!

The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway has been one of the Pikes Peak region’s most iconic tourist attractions since opening 130 years ago. The train is the highest in the country, making a three-hour round trip journey to the top of Pikes Peak and back to Manitou Springs.

But in October 2017, the train ceased operations and for months, its fate was in limbo. The Broadmoor (the Cog’s immediate owner), mulled over whether repairs and maintenance were too costly to keep the Cog running. A deal was made that November, and since then, the elderly rail system has been undergoing a dramatic facelift.

Now with new tracks, new cars -- and beginning this summer, a new summit house -- the Cog is returning to its former glory!

As of Tuesday, tickets are available starting May 27, and then every day after that through the end of October. They’re going fast -- the morning of the 27th is already running out of tickets. To purchase yours, click here.

