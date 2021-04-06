Advertisement

All aboard! Cog Railway tickets now on sale as reopening date nears

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After three and a half years of waiting, the countdown to the Pikes Peak Cog’s return is into its final weeks.

And the surest sign the reopening is right on track -- tickets are now for sale!

The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway has been one of the Pikes Peak region’s most iconic tourist attractions since opening 130 years ago. The train is the highest in the country, making a three-hour round trip journey to the top of Pikes Peak and back to Manitou Springs.

But in October 2017, the train ceased operations and for months, its fate was in limbo. The Broadmoor (the Cog’s immediate owner), mulled over whether repairs and maintenance were too costly to keep the Cog running. A deal was made that November, and since then, the elderly rail system has been undergoing a dramatic facelift.

Now with new tracks, new cars -- and beginning this summer, a new summit house -- the Cog is returning to its former glory!

As of Tuesday, tickets are available starting May 27, and then every day after that through the end of October. They’re going fast -- the morning of the 27th is already running out of tickets. To purchase yours, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police cars at the scene of an early morning police shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs...
4 in custody following high-speed chase and police shooting in Colorado Springs; no officers injured
Standoff underway at Springs motel after guest refuses to leave
Murder suspect David Bloom
Man suspected of murdering 2 people in 2 separate Colorado Springs shootings
Fire in Colorado Springs along Barcelona Way 4/5/21.
Crews respond to a garage fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
4/5/21
Crews rescue a worker stuck on a boom truck in Colorado Springs near power lines

Latest News

After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base
Vaccine
Las Animas, Huerfano counties to receive more COVID vaccine doses this week
Extreme Fire Danger Today
Fire weather, rain and even snow all possible today
Last day to vote in Colorado Springs City Council election
Election day: Tuesday is last chance to vote in city council races