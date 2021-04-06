Advertisement

10 units evacuated after fire starts in south Springs apartment complex

Firefighters at work at the scene of an apartment fire on April 6, 2021.
Firefighters at work at the scene of an apartment fire on April 6, 2021.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Ten apartments were temporarily evacuated Tuesday morning after a small fire broke in the complex.

Firefighters responded to a reported basement fire at the Corona Village Apartments at exactly 5 a.m.

“Fire crews arrived and found a small fire in a lower level,” the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted a short time later.

Most of the units were evacuated while firefighters worked. The blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes, though the smoke lingered longer.

“Crews are working on removing smoke,” the fire department said at 5:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported. At the time of this writing, the extent of damage is unknown. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

