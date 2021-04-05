Voice of the consumer: With COVID vaccines open to all Coloradans, here’s how to schedule an appointment

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Now that all Coloradans ages 16 and up are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, I want to make sure you have all the resources you need to schedule an appointment.

The state opened up vaccines to everyone last Friday. People 16 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine, which is two doses. People 18 and up can get the two-dose Moderna or one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Even though everyone in Colorado is now eligible, Gov. Jared Polis says it will likely take a few weeks before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

“We still anticipate by mid- to late-May, so that’s less than two months, six to eight weeks from now, everybody who wants a vaccine will have had the vaccine,” Polis said. “So it will take six to eight weeks.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has a vaccine hotline that’s open 24/7. You can call 1-877-268-2926 for more information. You can also call 2-1-1 or text “vaccine” to 667873 to get contact information for your preferred health care provider to sign up for a vaccine.

Remember, there’s also a permanent drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at the Broadmoor World Arena. Centura Health can administer up to 2,000 vaccines there each day. When more vaccines are available, that number is expected to increase to 6,000 doses a day.

The drive-thru clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday. You can sign up for an appointment by calling 720-263-5737 or visiting www.centura.org/vaccine.

El Paso County Public Health also has a map showing all the different locations administering vaccines in the county. You can find the map at www.elpasocountyhealth.org/how-will-i-get-the-vaccine.

Even as more Coloradans continue to get vaccinated, Gov. Polis says everyone still needs to take precautions.

“This is a very important moment for where we are in Colorado,” he said. “It’s more important than ever before to wear masks, to avoid social gatherings.”

To learn more about the different vaccines and to track how many Coloradans have gotten vaccinated, you can visit the state’s website at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

I also wanted to let you know the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging is teaming up with Ent Credit Union to host a retirement series. This series provides the knowledge and tools soon-to-be retirees need to get a jump start on their future. It’s geared toward adults ages 55 to 65 or those planning to retire in the next five years.

All the classes will be held online and are free to attend. The classes start April 26 and will be held every Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. through May 24. The topics include Estate Planning, Retire by Design, Medicare 101, Meaning and Purpose in Retirement and Social Security 101.

Registration is required, and you can sign up online at www.ppacg.org/events. The retirement series will be offered again in the fall.

