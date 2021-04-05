To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA 93-90

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gonzaga has given fans the NCAA championship game they wanted with a shot for the ages.

Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the heavily favored Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against upstart UCLA. Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, will play second-seeded Baylor for the title Monday night.

Those teams were 1-2 in The Associated Press Top 25 most of the season. The Bears manhandled Houston 78-59 in the other national semifinal.

4/3/2021 11:00:57 PM (GMT -6:00)