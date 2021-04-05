Advertisement

To the bank! Suggs hits the winner, Zags top UCLA 93-90

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket with Joel Ayayi, left,...
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket with Joel Ayayi, left, against UCLA during overtime in a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:01 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Gonzaga has given fans the NCAA championship game they wanted with a shot for the ages.

Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from near midcourt at the buzzer, giving the heavily favored Zags a 93-90 overtime victory against upstart UCLA. Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, will play second-seeded Baylor for the title Monday night.

Those teams were 1-2 in The Associated Press Top 25 most of the season. The Bears manhandled Houston 78-59 in the other national semifinal.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/3/2021 11:00:57 PM (GMT -6:00)

