Advertisement

Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says

The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry does not provide enough protection for consumers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:37 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans can expect to receive more cell phone robocalls and texts because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision, according to a consumer advocacy group.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of Facebook, which was sued for repeatedly texting a Montana man who says he never even had a Facebook account.

The court decided Facebook’s system did not break the law because it did not use an autodialer, as prohibited in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a 1991 law which protects U.S. cell phone users from unwanted robocalls. The autodialer technology is now somewhat obsolete.

The National Consumer Law Center, an advocacy group for low-income consumers, warns that it expects robocall companies will remodel their automated systems to mirror Facebook’s, following the decision. That could mean more unsolicited calls and texts.

The group is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and texts to close the loophole revealed by the court’s action. It says the national do not call registry provides some protection for consumers but claims that call centers regularly ignore it.

Robocalls were already on the rise before the Thursday ruling. There was a 15% increase from January to February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive investigating a...
One person killed in shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Law enforcement hiking to the site of a plane crash near the town of Deckers on April 4, 2021.
Authorities locate downed plane in Lost Creek Wilderness
Police lights
1 adult killed, several children injured in rollover crash on Highway 50 near Canon City
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications
A shelter-in-place alert was in place for about 90 minutes in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood...
Shelter-in-place alert lifted following a standoff in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood Friday night, suspect in custody

Latest News

Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at...
‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ takes top honors at SAG Awards
This was the first weekend anyone 16 and up could get the COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado and the...
New Life Church Easter Service
Girl Scout troop donates cookies to Colorado Springs Police Department
Girl Scout troop donates cookies to Colorado Springs Police Department