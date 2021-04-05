Advertisement

Standoff underway at Springs motel after guest refuses to leave

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is working to end a standoff at a Colorado Springs motel after a guest refused to leave and locked themselves in a room.

Police say the incident started at 8:20 a.m. Monday when employees at a motel in the area of North Nevada and Mt. View Lane tried to evict a guest. The man refused to leave, and after pointing a rifle at deputies, locked himself in his room and refused to come out.

An officer tells 11 News that the suspect has not made any other threats towards law enforcement or fired the rifle, but is refusing to listen to officer commands and exit the room.

Drivers can expect roads blocked in the area while authorities let the episode play out.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article.

