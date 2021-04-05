Advertisement

Springs police investigating reported officer-involved shooting

Police cars at the scene of an early morning police shooting in eastern Colorado Springs on...
Police cars at the scene of an early morning police shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs on April 5, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:42 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have swarmed the area of Chelton and South Academy early Monday where a reported officer-involved shooting took place overnight.

At the time of this writing, details are scarce, and the police department has not confirmed whether any officers or suspects are injured. We are expecting more information from a Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson sometime this morning.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. Monday. A second scene near Platte and Chelton where an officer reportedly crashed into another car while on the way to the original scene is also under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.

