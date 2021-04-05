Pueblo Police take auto theft suspect into custody after a rollover crash downtown on Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - After police called off a short chase in Pueblo on Monday, the suspect crashed downtown and tried fleeing on foot.

The incident started at about 1 p.m. when officers were notified after someone spotted a stolen vehicle. The car was taken during a carjacking a few days earlier and then used in some type of menacing incident along E. 4th Street.

An officer attempted to pull the driver over, but then a pursuit started. The officer stopped the chase for safety reasons when police say it “raced” into downtown.

The stolen car was eventually involved in a rollover crash. The suspect tried to run from the police but was caught a few blocks away.

On 04-05-2021 at 1 pm, officers were alerted to a stolen car that had been carjacked a few days ago had just been used in a menacing on east 4th st. An officer tried to stop it, but called off the pursuit when it raced into downtown. pic.twitter.com/VGph9CSyOW — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) April 5, 2021

The suspect was booked into jail on multiple charges and warrants.

