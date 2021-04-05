Pueblo Police take auto theft suspect into custody after a rollover crash downtown on Monday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - After police called off a short chase in Pueblo on Monday, the suspect crashed downtown and tried fleeing on foot.
The incident started at about 1 p.m. when officers were notified after someone spotted a stolen vehicle. The car was taken during a carjacking a few days earlier and then used in some type of menacing incident along E. 4th Street.
An officer attempted to pull the driver over, but then a pursuit started. The officer stopped the chase for safety reasons when police say it “raced” into downtown.
The stolen car was eventually involved in a rollover crash. The suspect tried to run from the police but was caught a few blocks away.
The suspect was booked into jail on multiple charges and warrants.
