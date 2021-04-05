On-site investigation of the Boulder King Soopers shooting complete as the store remains closed to the public on Monday

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Two weeks following a horrific scene at a Colorado King Soopers, investigators have turned back over the store to the owners.

Boulder Police made the announcement to the public on Monday via Twitter. They added the store remains closed to the public.

Detectives have finished their work inside the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive and the scene has been turned back over to the store. It remains closed to the public #BoulderColorado #BoulderStrong — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 5, 2021

Police are conducting an investigation into a mass shooting that happened at the store off Highway 93 and Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on March 22. The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder. Alissa is also suspected of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at an officer. You can read the arrest affidavit for Alissa at the bottom of this article.

Alissa is due back in court on May 25.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.