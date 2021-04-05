Advertisement

On-site investigation of the Boulder King Soopers shooting complete as the store remains closed to the public on Monday

The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.(Families of the victims)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Two weeks following a horrific scene at a Colorado King Soopers, investigators have turned back over the store to the owners.

Boulder Police made the announcement to the public on Monday via Twitter. They added the store remains closed to the public.

Police are conducting an investigation into a mass shooting that happened at the store off Highway 93 and Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on March 22. The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder. Alissa is also suspected of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at an officer. You can read the arrest affidavit for Alissa at the bottom of this article.

Alissa is due back in court on May 25.

THE VICTIMS

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement hiking to the site of a plane crash near the town of Deckers on April 4, 2021.
Authorities locate downed plane in Lost Creek Wilderness
Police cars at the scene of an early morning police shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs...
4 in custody following high-speed chase and police shooting; no officers injured
Police car damaged during high-speed chase on Springs’ east side; suspects on the run
Colorado Springs Police are in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive investigating a...
One person killed in shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications

Latest News

Fire in Colorado Springs along Barcelona Way 4/5/21.
Crews respond to a garage fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
Marco Garcia-Bravo
Man takes plea deal for his role in the killing of 2 Coronado High School students
Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: 11 Breaking News Center Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m.
Fire weather conditions Today and Tuesday
Fire Weather Conditions Today, Tuesday