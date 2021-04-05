Noodles & Company to hold a fundraiser on Tuesday benefitting victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - A company that was founded in Colorado is giving back to the victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting and other mass casualty crimes in Colorado.

On Monday, Noodles & Company announced that all 58 of its Colorado locations will host a fundraiser on Tuesday, April 6, from 4 p.m. to close. The restaurant chain will donate 50% of its sales to the Colorado Healing Fund. This will include all order places at restaurants, online, or via the Noodles Reward App. People can also donate online through the following link Noodles.com/GivingBackCO.

10 people, including a Boulder Police officer, were killed in the mass shooting on March 22.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, families, first responders, law enforcement and all the people impacted by this senseless tragedy — we share in your pain and stand with the Boulder community,” said Dave Boennighausen, chief executive officer at Noodles & Company. “We were founded in Boulder 25 years ago with the simple mission to nourish and inspire, and with every bowl of noodles served, the Boulder community has inspired us in return, showing us the best of humanity through the selfless, generous, unique, and loving people who live here. We care deeply about our communities and we are proud to call Boulder and the surrounding community home. As this community comes together to mend, we’re committed to supporting the Colorado Healing Fund, which is dedicated to giving victims and their families the resources and support they need during this difficult time.”

*A maximum donation of up to $50,000 will be made to the Colorado Healing Fund, according to a release.

About Colorado Healing Fund:

Established in 2018, the CHF is governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees that represents a wide range of communities and geographic areas within Colorado. It is also supported by an Advisory Committee comprised of experts in victim advocacy and assistance. More about the non-profit organization can be found at ColoradoHealingFund.org.

