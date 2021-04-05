Man suspected of murdering 2 people in 2 separate Colorado Springs shootings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It didn’t take police long to track down a man suspected of murder, only because he was already in jail for charges tied to a different murder.

Police believe 37-year-old David Bloom is responsible for the deaths of Robert Collins and Todd Barnes. Authorities announced on Monday they obtained a warrant for Bloom on March 31 tied to the death of Collins. They were able to serve Bloom his warrant while he was already in jail, as he’s suspected of killing Barnes.

Collins was among several people shot at Memorial Park on May 22, 2020.

Barnes was killed on Oct. 6, 2020, in the 200 block of N. Wahsatch Ave.

If anyone has additional information that could help investigators in either shooting, they can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

