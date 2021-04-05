Advertisement

Man suspected of murdering 2 people in 2 separate Colorado Springs shootings

Murder suspect David Bloom
Murder suspect David Bloom(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It didn’t take police long to track down a man suspected of murder, only because he was already in jail for charges tied to a different murder.

Police believe 37-year-old David Bloom is responsible for the deaths of Robert Collins and Todd Barnes. Authorities announced on Monday they obtained a warrant for Bloom on March 31 tied to the death of Collins. They were able to serve Bloom his warrant while he was already in jail, as he’s suspected of killing Barnes.

Collins was among several people shot at Memorial Park on May 22, 2020.

Barnes was killed on Oct. 6, 2020, in the 200 block of N. Wahsatch Ave.

If anyone has additional information that could help investigators in either shooting, they can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement hiking to the site of a plane crash near the town of Deckers on April 4, 2021.
Authorities locate downed plane in Lost Creek Wilderness
Police cars at the scene of an early morning police shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs...
4 in custody following high-speed chase and police shooting; no officers injured
Police car damaged during high-speed chase on Springs’ east side; suspects on the run
Colorado Springs Police are in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive investigating a...
One person killed in shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications

Latest News

Rollover crash involving auto theft suspect in downtown Pueblo 4/5/21.
Pueblo Police take auto theft suspect into custody after a rollover crash downtown on Monday
Fire in Colorado Springs along Barcelona Way 4/5/21.
Crews respond to a garage fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
On-site investigation of the Boulder King Soopers shooting complete as the store remains closed to the public on Monday
Marco Garcia-Bravo
Man takes plea deal for his role in the killing of 2 Coronado High School students