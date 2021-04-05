Crews respond to a garage fire on the east side of Colorado Springs Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were called to a home on the east side of Colorado Springs on Monday for a garage fire.

At about 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) provided a brief update. At that time, the fire was extending from the garage to the home in the 5000 block of Barcelona Way. The neighborhood is just to the east of Oro Blanco Drive and south of S. Carefree Circle. The exact address is 5025 Barcelona Way.

As of 3 p.m., the fire appeared to be out after causing extensive damage to the home.

According to firefighters at the scene, everyone was out of the home when they arrived and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

