Advertisement

Angry customer opens fire at Memphis Burger King

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a customer at an east Memphis Burger King opened fire after getting angry over the drive-thru wait time.

According to police, the woman got out of the front passenger seat of a mid-sized, four-door, gray sedan driven by a man and walked up to the window. Surveillance video showed the woman grab a black handgun from the vehicle, lean through the drive-thru window and fire several shots at Burger King workers.

No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

Police released images of the woman and the vehicle taken from surveillance video in an effort to track her down.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement hiking to the site of a plane crash near the town of Deckers on April 4, 2021.
Authorities locate downed plane in Lost Creek Wilderness
Police car damaged during high-speed chase on Springs’ east side; suspects on the run
Colorado Springs Police are in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive investigating a...
One person killed in shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Police cars at the scene of an early morning police shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs...
4 in custody following high-speed chase and police shooting; no officers injured
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications

Latest News

4.5.21
Record warmth possible Monday
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
Former Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight
President Joe Biden was joined by first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny as he marked the...
Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade