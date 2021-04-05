4 displaced, 1 hospitalized following apartment fire in northeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people are out of their homes following an early morning fire in an apartment complex Monday.

Forty-five firefighters responded to Woodmen and Academy shortly after 5 a.m.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 1625 E WOODMEN RD; VILLAGES AT WOODMEN. Engine 14 on scene reporting heavy fire showing. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 5, 2021

Crews had the fire under control within about 70 minutes. The fire department said two units were affected by smoke and flames but have not elaborated further on the extent of damage. One person was having difficulty breathing and had to be transported to the hospital.

