4 displaced, 1 hospitalized following apartment fire in northeast Springs

Four people were displaced following an apartment fire near Woodmen and Academy on April 5, 2021.
Four people were displaced following an apartment fire near Woodmen and Academy on April 5, 2021.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people are out of their homes following an early morning fire in an apartment complex Monday.

Forty-five firefighters responded to Woodmen and Academy shortly after 5 a.m.

Crews had the fire under control within about 70 minutes. The fire department said two units were affected by smoke and flames but have not elaborated further on the extent of damage. One person was having difficulty breathing and had to be transported to the hospital.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

