Police car damaged during high-speed chase on Springs’ east side; suspects on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Armed suspects remain on the run after leading police on a high speed chase Easter morning.

According to a police lieutenant, officers were called to Academy and Palmer Park near the vacant Village Inn around 11:20 Sunday morning, where people in one vehicle were firing at another car.

The first car took off when police pulled up to the scene, setting off a high-speed chase across eastern Springs. About 4 miles into the chase at Powers and Airport, an officer tried a tactical maneuver with his cruiser to stop the suspects, but crashed and damaged his car.

“[He] tried to take them out and disabled his car,” the lieutenant told 11 News.

The officer’s car was rendered undrivable and had be towed from the scene. The suspects used the opportunity to flee the area.

The suspect vehicle has only been described as a silver Chrysler 300. It would have last been seen speeding away from Airport and Powers around 11:30 a.m.

There are no reports at this time of the suspects ever firing in the direction of the officer. The officer was not hurt when he crashed.

