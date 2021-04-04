Advertisement

Police car damaged during high-speed chase on Springs’ east side; suspects on the run

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Armed suspects remain on the run after leading police on a high speed chase Easter morning.

According to a police lieutenant, officers were called to Academy and Palmer Park near the vacant Village Inn around 11:20 Sunday morning, where people in one vehicle were firing at another car.

The first car took off when police pulled up to the scene, setting off a high-speed chase across eastern Springs. About 4 miles into the chase at Powers and Airport, an officer tried a tactical maneuver with his cruiser to stop the suspects, but crashed and damaged his car.

“[He] tried to take them out and disabled his car,” the lieutenant told 11 News.

The officer’s car was rendered undrivable and had be towed from the scene. The suspects used the opportunity to flee the area.

The suspect vehicle has only been described as a silver Chrysler 300. It would have last been seen speeding away from Airport and Powers around 11:30 a.m.

There are no reports at this time of the suspects ever firing in the direction of the officer. The officer was not hurt when he crashed.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive investigating a...
One person killed in shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Police lights
1 adult killed, several children injured in rollover crash on Highway 50 near Canon City
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications
A shelter-in-place alert was in place for about 90 minutes in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood...
Shelter-in-place alert lifted following a standoff in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood Friday night, suspect in custody
A car submerged underwater in Lake Pueblo on 4/2/21.
BOATER FAIL: Colorado Parks and Wildlife deals with 1st submerged vehicle of the boating season

Latest News

Law enforcement hiking to the site of a plane crash near the town of Deckers on April 4, 2021.
Authorities locate downed plane in Lost Creek Wilderness
Crime tape near a playground at Pueblo's Bessemer Park on April 4, 2021.
Man dead in shooting near Pueblo’s Bessemer Park
Police lights
1 adult killed, several children injured in rollover crash on Highway 50 near Canon City
Warm Easter
Sunny & warm holiday weekend!