Man dead in shooting near Pueblo’s Bessemer Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are hoping someone in the public might have information that can help solve a deadly shooting near Bessemer Park.

A person living in the area told police they heard a gunshot, looked outside, and saw a man lying in the roadway. The victim was dead when officers reached the scene. He had been shot once in the chest.

Currently, detectives have little information on a suspect. The resident who called police heard the shooting but did not see anyone other than the victim. The shooting was reported at 1:15 a.m. Sunday close to the intersection of McCulley Avenue and Cedar Street, just outside the park.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Medina at 719-320-6006. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 719-542-STOP.

The victim’s identity will not be released until the family is notified.

