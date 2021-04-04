Authorities locate downed plane in Lost Creek Wilderness
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:45 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities have located a crashed plane in remote part of central Colorado‘s Lost Creek Wilderness and are hiking to it late Sunday morning.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed earlier Sunday that a search was underway in the Lost Creek Wilderness area.
Sister station CBS Denver is reporting the sheriff’s office was first alerted by an emergency beacon on the plane, which is only supposed to go off in the event of a crash. Authorities from several agencies were trying to pinpoint the exact location of the beacon before locating it shortly after 11 a.m.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update.
