Authorities locate downed plane in Lost Creek Wilderness

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities have located a crashed plane in remote part of central Colorado‘s Lost Creek Wilderness and are hiking to it late Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed earlier Sunday that a search was underway in the Lost Creek Wilderness area.

At about 8:15 p.m. last night the JCSO was notified of a possible aircraft crash in the area of Wigwam Creek Trail. No crash has been located yet, but there is an active search going on. pic.twitter.com/Vh3rc3S7kc — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 4, 2021

Sister station CBS Denver is reporting the sheriff’s office was first alerted by an emergency beacon on the plane, which is only supposed to go off in the event of a crash. Authorities from several agencies were trying to pinpoint the exact location of the beacon before locating it shortly after 11 a.m.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.