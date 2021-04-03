Three individuals allegedly rob 10 banks across the Denver Metro since January

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI and several Denver metro area police departments need help identifying three individuals suspected of robbing ten banks since Jan, 6 2021.

During each robbery, the suspects reportedly held bank employees and customers at gunpoint before leaving. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

The suspects are all described to have thin builds, and range from 5′04″ to 5′10″ tall. Pictures of the suspects from the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force can be found at the top of this article.

Here is a list of the banks the suspects allegedly robbed:

1/6/2021 Key Bank 10502 E. Arizona Pl, Aurora, CO

02/04/2021 BBVA Compass Bank 800 Broadway, Denver, CO

02/08/2021 Key Bank 12101 E. Dartmouth Ave, Aurora, CO

02/08/2021 Key Bank 16796 E. Smoky Hill Rd, Centennial, CO

02/09/2021 BBVA Compass Bank 8101 E. Belleview, Denver, CO

02/18/2021 FirstBank 1316 E. Evans, Denver, CO

03/01/2021 Key Bank 6405 E. Hampden, Denver, CO

03/17/2021 FirstBank 8901 E. Hampden Ave, Denver, CO

03/31/2021 Key Bank 3410 E. 1st St, Denver, CO

03/31/2021 BBVA Compass Bank 8008 Yarrow St, Arvada, CO

If you have any information on the bank robberies, or the alleged suspects, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).

