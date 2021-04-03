Stanford and Arizona meet in all Pac-12 NCAA title game

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - It’s been nearly three decades since Tara VanDerveer last won a national championship at Stanford.

She’ll have a chance to win her third title Sunday night when the Cardinal face Pac-12 rival Arizona.

The Wildcats are playing in their first championship game ever after knocking off top-ranked UConn in the Final Four. It’s the first meeting of conference rivals in the championship game since South Carolina beat Mississippi State in 2017.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/2/2021 10:18:49 PM (GMT -6:00)