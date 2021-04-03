Advertisement

Stanford and Arizona meet in all Pac-12 NCAA title game

Arizona players celebrate after a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament...
Arizona players celebrate after a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Connecticut Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 69-59. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By DOUG FEINBERG
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - It’s been nearly three decades since Tara VanDerveer last won a national championship at Stanford.

She’ll have a chance to win her third title Sunday night when the Cardinal face Pac-12 rival Arizona.

The Wildcats are playing in their first championship game ever after knocking off top-ranked UConn in the Final Four. It’s the first meeting of conference rivals in the championship game since South Carolina beat Mississippi State in 2017.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/2/2021 10:18:49 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

A face-mask sign can be seen at a Pueblo restaurant.
Gov. Polis signs ‘modified’ mask order
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications
Couple creates boozy doughnut business after losing jobs to COVID-19
Couple creates boozy doughnut business in Colorado Springs after losing jobs to COVID-19
Serious crash in Pueblo 4/1/21.
Deadly crash in Pueblo on Thursday off I-25 near the Highway 50 bypass
Westbound Barnes Road at Powers Boulevard and Eastbound Barnes Road at Rio Vista Drive in...
Deadly crash closes parts of Powers Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs

Latest News

A cat runs on to the field while Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon faces Los Angeles Dodgers...
Purr-fect night: Bauer solid, cat takes field in Dodgers win
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup logo
Nine host cities announced for 2023 Women’s World Cup
broncos nfl
NFL Owners approve 17-game regular season, Broncos to host 9 home games in 2021
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah