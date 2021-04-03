Purr-fect night: Bauer solid, cat takes field in Dodgers win

DENVER (AP) - Trevor Bauer took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his Los Angeles debut before allowing a pair of two-run homers, and the Dodgers held on after building a big lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6.

The game had a little bit of everything, including a gray cat making a surprise appearance on the field in the eighth inning. The furry feline hung out in center with Cody Bellinger for a moment before being picked up and ushered out by stadium personnel.

Bauer was purring along through six innings as the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner baffled the Rockies with a dancing slider and nasty four-seam fastball.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/2/2021 10:22:44 PM (GMT -6:00)