Purr-fect night: Bauer solid, cat takes field in Dodgers win

A cat runs on to the field while Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon faces Los Angeles Dodgers...
A cat runs on to the field while Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon faces Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher David Price in the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Trevor Bauer took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning in his Los Angeles debut before allowing a pair of two-run homers, and the Dodgers held on after building a big lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 11-6.

The game had a little bit of everything, including a gray cat making a surprise appearance on the field in the eighth inning. The furry feline hung out in center with Cody Bellinger for a moment before being picked up and ushered out by stadium personnel.

Bauer was purring along through six innings as the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner baffled the Rockies with a dancing slider and nasty four-seam fastball. 

