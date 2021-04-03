One person killed in shooting in Northeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive investigating a shooting that reportedly left one person dead.

Police say they revived calls for a shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday and when they arrived on scene they found one person dead.

The major crimes unit is currently out in the area collecting evidence.

No victim or suspect information was available at the time this article was written. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.