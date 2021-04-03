One injured in Friday night stabbing, suspects on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect reportedly involved in a stabbing late Friday night is still on the run.

Colorado Springs Police were called to the area near East Kiowa Street and South Institute Street for a possible robbery. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had reportedly been stabbed during the altercation.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The suspect reportedly told police two males left the scene on foot. Police and canines attempted to track the suspects, but they were not found.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

