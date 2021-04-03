Advertisement

New bill introduced Thursday would ban COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KKTV) - Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) has reportedly introduced a bill saying people who travel by plane or train can not be denied based on their vaccination status. The bill would also prohibit funding for a database requiring proof of the shot. LaMalfa allegedly introduced one of two bills on Thursday.

“Getting an injection is a very personal and invasive thing, so people should not be forced to say yes or no you may not travel... Don’t have a heavy hand of government telling you what you have to have or forcing you to have the injection. That is not the American way and I really think it takes people’s choices away,” said LaMalfa.

The second bill he proposed is reportedly still in the works, but would prohibit businesses from denying services based on the vaccine or require their employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.

