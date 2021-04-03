MISSING: Woman with an intellectual disability last seen in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were asking for help with locating a 19-year-old woman who went missing Friday night.

A photo of Mikayla Washburn is at the top of this article. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says she functions similarly to a 10-year-old. She was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the 6800 block of Narrow Gauge. The neighborhood is close to Widefield Community Park.

If you see her you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Have you seen Mikayla?



19 year old, intellectually delayed as 10 or 11 year old.



Last seen around 1630 today in the 6800 block of Narrow Gauge.



Wearing purple coat gray or khaki pants carrying a backpack. Call 911 or 719-390-5555, if seen. pic.twitter.com/5TJfA1qhE3 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.