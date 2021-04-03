MISSING: Woman with an intellectual disability last seen in El Paso County
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:44 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were asking for help with locating a 19-year-old woman who went missing Friday night.
A photo of Mikayla Washburn is at the top of this article. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says she functions similarly to a 10-year-old. She was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the 6800 block of Narrow Gauge. The neighborhood is close to Widefield Community Park.
If you see her you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.