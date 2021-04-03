Advertisement

MISSING: Woman with an intellectual disability last seen in El Paso County

Missing 4/2/21.(EPSO)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:44 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities were asking for help with locating a 19-year-old woman who went missing Friday night.

A photo of Mikayla Washburn is at the top of this article. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says she functions similarly to a 10-year-old. She was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday in the 6800 block of Narrow Gauge. The neighborhood is close to Widefield Community Park.

If you see her you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

