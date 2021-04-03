Advertisement

Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.M. leaves seven people shot, three dead

A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seven people have been shot in a mass shooting at 7th and Kidder Streets, according to Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams.

The shootings happened around midnight.

“There was a house party that was taking place inside of a house,” Williams said. “At least seven people inside were shot and three are deceased. They are not being identified until the next of kin has been notified.”

Chief Williams says they do not have a motive for the shooting.

“We do not feel the general public is in any danger at this time and we are working to get suspects identified,” Williams said.

