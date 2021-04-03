Advertisement

Highway 50 closed both directions near Canon City after traffic crash on Saturday

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 50 is blocked in both directions Saturday morning after a serious traffic crash. Crews are asking people the avoid the area as a additional emergency units including a medical helicopter are heading to the area.

Canon City Fire tells 11 News they responded to calls for a rollover crash with multiple injuries.

Attention!! There is a serious motor vehicle accident just West of Cañon City on US Highway 50 at this time. Highway 50...

Posted by Canon City Area Fire Protection District on Saturday, April 3, 2021

It is unknown how many people were involved and what their current conditions are.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications
A face-mask sign can be seen at a Pueblo restaurant.
Gov. Polis signs ‘modified’ mask order
Westbound Barnes Road at Powers Boulevard and Eastbound Barnes Road at Rio Vista Drive in...
Deadly crash closes parts of Powers Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs
A shelter-in-place alert was in place for about 90 minutes in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood...
Shelter-in-place alert lifted following a standoff in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood Friday night, suspect in custody
Assistant Chief Greg Gatzke.
Colorado firefighter passes away following work-related incident

Latest News

The FBI and several Denver metro area police departments need help identifying three...
Three individuals allegedly rob 10 banks across the Denver Metro since January
Colorado Springs Police are in the area of Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive investigating a...
One person killed in shooting in Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.
Firefighters quickly put out kitchen fire Saturday morning
Police car with lights
One person injured in stabbing Friday night, suspects on the run