Highway 50 closed both directions near Canon City after traffic crash on Saturday

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 50 is blocked in both directions Saturday morning after a serious traffic crash. Crews are asking people the avoid the area as a additional emergency units including a medical helicopter are heading to the area.

Canon City Fire tells 11 News they responded to calls for a rollover crash with multiple injuries.

Attention!! There is a serious motor vehicle accident just West of Cañon City on US Highway 50 at this time. Highway 50... Posted by Canon City Area Fire Protection District on Saturday, April 3, 2021

It is unknown how many people were involved and what their current conditions are.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.