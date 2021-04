COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to a home near North Academy Boulevard and Morning Sun Avenue in Colorado Springs.

When fire crews arrived, they found a “small kitchen fire” and were able to quickly put it out.

#ColoradoSpringsFire units arrived to find small kitchen fire at 4310 Morning Sun Av. Fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/xe8b5tMrxJ — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.