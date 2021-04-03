CSFD called to multiple ‘brush pile’ fires in Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to what firefighters described as a large brush pile fire near downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

Multiple piles were burning close to Shooks Run Park near E. Fountain Boulevard and Wahsatch Avenue. As of 9:15 p.m., the largest fire was estimated at 30′x50′. At that time, there were no structures threatened.

As of 10 p.m. firefighters appeared to have control of the fires.

The purpose of this article was to inform the public of the latest information tied to the first responder activity in the area. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fires.

We are on scene of a few fires in the area. Multiple brush piles are on fire. Engine 1, Engine 3 and Wildland 4 are on scene extinguishing the fires pic.twitter.com/QKLJsLnpyX — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.