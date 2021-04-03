Advertisement

CSFD called to multiple ‘brush pile’ fires in Colorado Springs Friday night

Firefighters were battling multiple brush pile fires in Colorado Springs 4/2/21.
Firefighters were battling multiple brush pile fires in Colorado Springs 4/2/21.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to what firefighters described as a large brush pile fire near downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.

Multiple piles were burning close to Shooks Run Park near E. Fountain Boulevard and Wahsatch Avenue. As of 9:15 p.m., the largest fire was estimated at 30′x50′. At that time, there were no structures threatened.

As of 10 p.m. firefighters appeared to have control of the fires.

The purpose of this article was to inform the public of the latest information tied to the first responder activity in the area. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fires.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A face-mask sign can be seen at a Pueblo restaurant.
Gov. Polis signs ‘modified’ mask order
Gov. Jared Polis gives an update on the COVID-19 response on Aug. 18.
Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications
Couple creates boozy doughnut business after losing jobs to COVID-19
Couple creates boozy doughnut business in Colorado Springs after losing jobs to COVID-19
Serious crash in Pueblo 4/1/21.
Deadly crash in Pueblo on Thursday off I-25 near the Highway 50 bypass
Westbound Barnes Road at Powers Boulevard and Eastbound Barnes Road at Rio Vista Drive in...
Deadly crash closes parts of Powers Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Missing 4/2/21.
Woman reported missing Friday night was found and is safe
Stock photo of police lights.
Shelter-in-place alert lifted following a standoff in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood Friday night
Serious crash in Pueblo 4/1/21.
Deadly crash in Pueblo on Thursday off I-25 near the Highway 50 bypass
4/1/21 CPW.
Firefighters and CPW rescue owlets in Colorado Springs