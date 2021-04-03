CSFD called to multiple ‘brush pile’ fires in Colorado Springs Friday night
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to what firefighters described as a large brush pile fire near downtown Colorado Springs Friday night.
Multiple piles were burning close to Shooks Run Park near E. Fountain Boulevard and Wahsatch Avenue. As of 9:15 p.m., the largest fire was estimated at 30′x50′. At that time, there were no structures threatened.
As of 10 p.m. firefighters appeared to have control of the fires.
