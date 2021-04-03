Angry customer shoots at Burger King employees in Tennessee, according to police
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KKTV) - It was a near-deadly night for employees at a Burger King in Tennessee who apparently had to deal with an impatient customer armed with a gun.
Memphis Police are reporting a woman got out of a car and approached a drive-thru window Tuesday night. Police believe an argument started between the suspect at employees over the wait time at the Burger King drive-thru.
“Video surveillance shows the suspect retrieve a black handgun from the vehicle, extend her upper body through the drive-thru window, and fire several shots at the Burger King workers,” Memphis Police wrote on Facebook.
Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire.
As of Friday, no arrests have been made in the case.
