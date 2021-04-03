Advertisement

Angry customer shoots at Burger King employees in Tennessee, according to police

Aggravated assault suspect.
Aggravated assault suspect.(Memphis PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KKTV) - It was a near-deadly night for employees at a Burger King in Tennessee who apparently had to deal with an impatient customer armed with a gun.

Memphis Police are reporting a woman got out of a car and approached a drive-thru window Tuesday night. Police believe an argument started between the suspect at employees over the wait time at the Burger King drive-thru.

“Video surveillance shows the suspect retrieve a black handgun from the vehicle, extend her upper body through the drive-thru window, and fire several shots at the Burger King workers,” Memphis Police wrote on Facebook.

Thankfully, no one was hit by the gunfire.

As of Friday, no arrests have been made in the case.

Aggravated Assault 5305 Winchester Road Report#2103012830ME On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Memphis Police responded to a...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, April 2, 2021

