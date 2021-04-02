WATCH: Governor Polis launches mobile vaccine bus tour, visits community vaccination site at Colorado State Fairgrounds

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is making stops in Avondale, Pueblo and Greeley on Friday as part of his “Vaccines for all” effort.

Governor Polis kicked off the Mobile Vaccine tour in Avondale Friday morning:

Our first mobile vaccine clinic is here! I’m getting a first look in Avondale this morning! Posted by Governor Jared Polis on Friday, April 2, 2021

Governor Polis also plans to tour the community vaccine site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.

