WATCH: Governor Polis launches mobile vaccine bus tour, visits community vaccination site at Colorado State Fairgrounds
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is making stops in Avondale, Pueblo and Greeley on Friday as part of his “Vaccines for all” effort.
Governor Polis kicked off the Mobile Vaccine tour in Avondale Friday morning:
Governor Polis also plans to tour the community vaccine site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.