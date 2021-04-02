Suspect accused of killing two Coronado High School students enters plea deal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Marco Garcia-Bravo, of Colorado Springs, has reportedly pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Garcia-Bravo is accused in the execution-style slayings of two students from Coronado High School, 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida. Ten suspects were arrested in the 2017 crime, and nine took plea deals. Garcia-Bravo was the only one to stand trial.

A source with knowledge of the plea bargain told our news partners at The Gazette, Garcia-Bravo will be sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison.

