Shelter-in-place alert for a Cimarron Hills neighborhood Friday night

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was sent out to a neighborhood in Cimarron Hills Friday evening.

The alert was put in place just after 5:30 p.m. for residents in an area along Cree Drive near Seneca Road. The neighborhood is close to Peterson Road and Galley Road.

The following was posted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office:

“There is law enforcement activity in the area of 1100 Block of Cree Dr. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

The sheriff’s office could only say they were dealing with a barricaded suspect. This article was last updated at 6:30 p.m.

11 News has a crew at the scene. You can expect this article to be updated as more information becomes available.

