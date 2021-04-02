Deadly crash in Pueblo on Thursday on I-25 near the Highway 50 bypass

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating the cause of a deadly crash Thursday evening in Pueblo.

According to a sergeant with the police department, a car went off the roadway at I-25 and the Highway 50 bypass, careening down a hill before hitting a tree. Photos were shared by police at about 6:12 p.m. At that time, the off ramp from I-25 to Highway 50 was closed for the investigation.

Police believe alcohol could be a factor. One person died at the scene and a second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

11 News has a crew at the scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

PD is on scene of a serious accident at I 25 northbound and the highway 50 bypass. The car went off the north side of the bypass and careened down the hill. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Please use alternate routes pic.twitter.com/fM3JCUcr2N — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) April 2, 2021

