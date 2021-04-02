Deadly crash in Pueblo on Thursday on I-25 near the Highway 50 bypass
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police were investigating the cause of a deadly crash Thursday evening in Pueblo.
According to a sergeant with the police department, a car went off the roadway at I-25 and the Highway 50 bypass, careening down a hill before hitting a tree. Photos were shared by police at about 6:12 p.m. At that time, the off ramp from I-25 to Highway 50 was closed for the investigation.
Police believe alcohol could be a factor. One person died at the scene and a second was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
11 News has a crew at the scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.