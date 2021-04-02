Advertisement

Road back open after 3-car crash Thursday night

Several people involved reportedly left the scene on foot
South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road in Colorado Springs are back open following a three...
South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road in Colorado Springs are back open following a three car crash late Thursday night.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:17 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road in Colorado Springs are back open following a three car crash late Thursday night.

Colorado Springs Police say the driver and two passengers of one of the cars involved left the scene on foot. Another driver was arrested on scene for DUI.

The major crash team is helping with the investigation.

One person had minor injuries from the crash and is expected to be ok.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

