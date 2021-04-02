Road back open after 3-car crash Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road in Colorado Springs are back open following a three car crash late Thursday night.

All lanes of traffic at Airport Rd and S Academy Blvd are back open following earlier traffic accident. @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 2, 2021

Colorado Springs Police say the driver and two passengers of one of the cars involved left the scene on foot. Another driver was arrested on scene for DUI.

The major crash team is helping with the investigation.

One person had minor injuries from the crash and is expected to be ok.

