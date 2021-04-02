Pueblo Police catch ‘masked intruder’ inside home Friday morning
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police helped wrangle an intruder inside a home on Polk Street in Pueblo early Friday morning.
Just before 2 a.m. officers went to the home of a woman who woke up to noises in her house. Police found a “masked intruder” in her home who broke items throughout the home and climbed up the walls leaving footprints all they way up to the ceiling.
The intruder was identified as a raccoon.
The officers found him hiding in a large mixing bowl on one of the kitchen shelves. Pueblo Police caught him and he was released unharmed.
Officers then cleaned up the mess the raccoon made inside the home, vacuumed, and wiped his footprints off the walls.
