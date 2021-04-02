Advertisement

Police investigate two overnight robberies, suspects still on the run

Stock photo of police lights.
Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating two overnight robberies across the city.

The first robbery happened near East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard near the Citadel Mall. Officers responded to calls for a robbery with a weapon. When they got to the area, police learned two suspects entered the store with a handgun. The suspects reportedly left the area with an unknown amount of money.

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a second robbery that happened about 20 minutes later near North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road in East Colorado Springs.

Police say they responded to calls for a robbery with a weapon and learned two men entered the business, demanded money and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

No suspects in either robbery have been identified. It is unknown if these two robberies are connected.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

