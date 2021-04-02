Advertisement

Meet Chips and Salsa, 2 domesticated ducklings that were abandoned at a Colorado pond

Officer Reed along with "Chips and Salsa" the ducklings!
Officer Reed along with "Chips and Salsa" the ducklings!(Pueblo Humane Society)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A careless, or heartless, duck owner likely abandoned two domesticated ducklings in a Colorado pond recently.

According to the Pueblo Humane Society, domesticated ducks don’t fare well in the wild. After the organization dispatched an Animal Law Enforcement officer to the pond, the officer fell in love with the ducklings that were left to fend on their own.

The Pueblo Humane Society is reporting Officer Reed officially adopted the ducklings and named them Chips and Salsa!

In Colorado, it is illegal to abandon an animal without adequate provisions. Click here for more on the law.

Recently, our Pueblo Animal Law Enforcement team got a call about two ducklings abandoned at a local pond. Domestic...

Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Friday, April 2, 2021

