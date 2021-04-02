General public in Colorado now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:39 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado residents over the age of 16 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Jared Polis made the announcement on Monday.
Vaccines will still restricted to older teens and adults; the Pfizer vaccine is available to people 16 and up, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are restricted to those 18 and older.
There are six community vaccine sites across the front range. They include:
- Dicks Sporting Goods Park, Adams County
- Grand Junction Convention Center, Mesa County
- Broadmoor World Arena, El Paso County
- The Ranch Events Complex, Larimer County
- Colorado State Fair Grounds, Pueblo County
- Ball Arena, Denver County
Click here to find the nearest place to get your vaccine.
