General public in Colorado now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Colorado residents over the age of 16 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Jared Polis made the announcement on Monday.

Vaccines will still restricted to older teens and adults; the Pfizer vaccine is available to people 16 and up, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are restricted to those 18 and older.

Starting Friday, April 2, all Coloradans 16 and up will be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and those 18 and up will be eligible for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



There are six community vaccine sites across the front range. They include:

Dicks Sporting Goods Park, Adams County

Grand Junction Convention Center, Mesa County

Broadmoor World Arena, El Paso County

The Ranch Events Complex, Larimer County

Colorado State Fair Grounds, Pueblo County

Ball Arena, Denver County

