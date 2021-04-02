Advertisement

General public in Colorado now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

(Associated Press)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:39 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado residents over the age of 16 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Jared Polis made the announcement on Monday.

Vaccines will still restricted to older teens and adults; the Pfizer vaccine is available to people 16 and up, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are restricted to those 18 and older.

There are six community vaccine sites across the front range. They include:

  • Dicks Sporting Goods Park, Adams County
  • Grand Junction Convention Center, Mesa County
  • Broadmoor World Arena, El Paso County
  • The Ranch Events Complex, Larimer County
  • Colorado State Fair Grounds, Pueblo County
  • Ball Arena, Denver County

Click here to find the nearest place to get your vaccine.

