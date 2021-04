COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Fire Department is on scene of a small grass fire near South Rockrimmon Boulevard and Delmonico Drive in Colorado Springs.

Fire crews say the fire is along side the road and is not threatening any structures.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is in the area of the 200 Blk of Rim View Dr for a small grass fire. Engine 12 is on scene reporting a fire on the side of the road. No threat to structures. It’s gonna be warm over the next few days. Be careful #fireseasoniseveryseason — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 2, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.