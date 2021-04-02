Fatal crash closes parts of Powers Friday afternoon
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now, Westbound Barnes Road at Powers Boulevard and Eastbound Barnes Road at Rio Vista Drive in Colorado Springs are closed while Police investigate a fatal crash.
Colorado Springs Police say the road will be closed for awhile while they investigate.
No other information was available at the time this article was written. We will update this article as soon as we learn more.
