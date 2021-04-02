Fatal crash closes parts of Powers Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now, Westbound Barnes Road at Powers Boulevard and Eastbound Barnes Road at Rio Vista Drive in Colorado Springs are closed while Police investigate a fatal crash.

Colorado Springs Police say the road will be closed for awhile while they investigate.

Update both EB and WB Barnes are closed west of Powers. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) April 2, 2021

No other information was available at the time this article was written. We will update this article as soon as we learn more.

