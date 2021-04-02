Advertisement

Fatal crash closes parts of Powers Friday afternoon

Westbound Barnes Road at Powers Boulevard and Eastbound Barnes Road at Rio Vista Drive in...
Westbound Barnes Road at Powers Boulevard and Eastbound Barnes Road at Rio Vista Drive in Colorado Springs are closed while Police investigate a fatal crash.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Right now, Westbound Barnes Road at Powers Boulevard and Eastbound Barnes Road at Rio Vista Drive in Colorado Springs are closed while Police investigate a fatal crash.

Colorado Springs Police say the road will be closed for awhile while they investigate.

No other information was available at the time this article was written. We will update this article as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A face-mask sign can be seen at a Pueblo restaurant.
Gov. Polis to sign ‘modified’ mask order
Couple creates boozy doughnut business after losing jobs to COVID-19
Couple creates boozy doughnut business in Colorado Springs after losing jobs to COVID-19
Unsealed letter from Letecia Stauch to a judge dated 2/21/21.
Letter to a judge from a woman suspected of killing her own stepson in Colorado was unsealed on Wednesday
Serious crash in Pueblo 4/1/21.
Deadly crash in Pueblo on Thursday on I-25 near the Highway 50 bypass
Grass fire in Colorado Springs 4/1/21.
Crews respond to a brush fire in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon on the northwest side of the city

Latest News

City challenges everyone to plant trees to 150 anniversary
City challenges everyone to plant trees to 150 anniversary
A road named Clyde Way connecting the main UCCS campus to the ENT Center for the arts is now...
“Clyde Way” opens Friday, connecting UCCS main campus to ENT Center
Colorado State Fairgrounds community vaccine site in Pueblo
Governor Polis launches mobile vaccine bus tour, visits community vaccination site at Colorado State Fairgrounds
Colorado Springs firefighters helped get two baby great horned owls back in their nests.
Colorado Springs Firefighters rescue baby owls