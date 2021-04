COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters helped get two baby great horned owls back in their nests. Colorado Parks and Wildlife called the firefighters out to get the birds back home safely.

They tweeted these pictures of the owls:

No day is ever the same. Truck 9 assisted @COParksWildlife to get 2 baby great horned owls back in their nests. #ColoradoSpringsFire #IAFFLocal5 #Owl 📸: @CSFDPIO pic.twitter.com/tJ5zwVebeC — Colorado Springs Firefighters (@local5iaff) April 2, 2021

