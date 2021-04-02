Colorado lawmakers discuss banning American Indian mascots

DENVER (KKTV) - Cheyenne Mountain High School is in the process of replacing “The Indians” as the school’s mascot. At the same time, Colorado lawmakers are debating a bill that would ban American Indian mascots in public schools and colleges.

SB21-116 is moving forward in the legislative session as the state Senate Education Committee gave it the green light on Thursday. The proposal would impose a $25,000 monthly fine on public schools, colleges and universities that use American Indian-themed mascots after June 1, 2022.

Cheyenne Mountain High School won’t have to worry if the bill is signed into law. On March 15, the Cheyenne Mountain School District Board of Education voted to retire the “Indian” mascot. A new mascot has yet to be chosen.

Part of the bill’s text reads:

“Despite continued claims that such mascots honored American Indian peoples, the majority of such mascots in Colorado regularly employed racist stereotypes, from Eaton high school’s large-nosed caricatures to Lamar high school’s “Chief Ugh-Lee” mascot;”

A database by the National Congress of American Indians says more than 1,900 schools across the U.S. have Native American-themed mascots. Tribal members testified in support of the bill. The Southern Ute tribal chairman said the “inaccurate and cruel portrayals” of Native Americans as mascots have been used as “strategic tools to marginalize Indigenous communities.”

Part f the information in this report came from the Associated Press.

