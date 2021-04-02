Colorado governor extends mask mandate 30 days with new modifications

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor extended a mask mandate with new modifications.

The announcement came on Friday and extended the mask requirement another 30 days starting on Saturday. The governor first implemented a mask mandate on July 17, 2020. Gov. Polis has extended the order every 30 days since.

Two of the most common questions, when do I have to wear a mask and when don’t I have to wear a mask under the modified order? Both are answered below from the frequently asked questions:

When do I have to wear a mask?

In all counties and all dial levels, you need to wear a mask in schools (including for extracurricular activities), child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, personal services (i.e. hair salons, nail salons, esthetician services, body art professionals, etc.), limited health care settings as defined by Public Health Order (PHO) 20-36, congregate care facilities, prisons, and jails. These are settings where transmission is most likely.

In counties in Level Blue through Level Purple on the dial (one-week disease incidence rates in excess of 35 per 100,000 people), you also need to wear a mask whenever you are in public indoor settings where 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.

Local communities may have additional mask restrictions.

When can I go without a mask?

The statewide mask order does not require masks outside. Local communities may have additional mask restrictions so people should check local ordinances.

Additionally, the statewide mask order does not require people to wear a mask if they are:

● hearing impaired or otherwise disabled or who are communicating with someone who is hearing impaired or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication;

● seated at a food service establishment;

● exercising alone or with others from the individual’s household and a face covering would interfere with the activity;

● receiving a personal service where the temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service;

● entering a business or receive services and are asked to temporarily remove a face covering for identification purposes;

● actively engaged in a public safety role, such as law enforcement officers, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel;

● officiating or participating in a life rite or religious service where the temporary removal of a face covering is necessary to complete or participate in the life rite or religious service; or

● giving a speech for broadcast or an audience.

“Here in Colorado we are making incredible progress with getting vaccines into arms and protecting our most vulnerable, but until everyone can get the vaccine and our COVID cases are reduced, taking precautions to prevent a surge in cases and further spread of the disease is the smart thing to do and the right thing to do and helps keep everything open,” said Governor Jared Polis according to a release sent out by his office. “By continuing to wear our masks in public indoor settings around others, we can safely enjoy the activities we love and keep our economy open. Every community has been impacted differently by this pandemic, and we want to ensure this order is reflective of that. We’re almost there, Colorado, but we need to keep this up just a little bit longer.”

