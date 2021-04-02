Colorado firefighter passes away following work-related incident

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Penrose Fire Department shared tragic news Thursday night as one their own has passed away.

At about 7:30 p.m. the department posted the following to Facebook:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of Assistant Chief Greg Gatzke, he tragically passed away from a work related accident. Greg will be deeply missed our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Details on what the work-related accident was weren’t immediately shared. There was an immediate outpouring of support from community members and other departments from across the state.

11 News has reached out to the Penrose Fire Department and we will provide updates as they become available.

