Colorado firefighter passes away following work-related incident
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:19 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Penrose Fire Department shared tragic news Thursday night as one their own has passed away.
At about 7:30 p.m. the department posted the following to Facebook:
Details on what the work-related accident was weren’t immediately shared. There was an immediate outpouring of support from community members and other departments from across the state.
11 News has reached out to the Penrose Fire Department and we will provide updates as they become available.
