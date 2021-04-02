Colorado Couple arrested for threatening communication to Federal Bankruptcy Judge

COTOPAXI, Colo. (KKTV) - Danny Lee Barker, 68, and Valerie Ann Barker, 67, of Cotopaxi, Colorado were arrested Thursday on a federal indictment. They were both taken into custody during a car stop by Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Custer County Sheriff’s office.

Cotopaxi is about 40 minutes West of Canon City.

The pair is reportedly being charged with three counts of mailing threatening communications from January 2020 to April 2020. According to a press release “the indictment alleges that from January 2020 to April 2020, Danny and Valerie Barker with the intent to extort from any person any money or other thing of value, did knowingly deposit and cause to be delivered any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person, namely, a member of the federal judiciary”.

The Fremont County and Custer County Sheriff helped with the investigation.

The case was investigated by FBI Wichita, KS and the pair will reportedly be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office District of Kansas.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.